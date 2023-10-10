Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly acquired 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

