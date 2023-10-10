Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hilltop by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. Stephens reduced their target price on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilltop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Hilltop Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE HTH opened at $28.24 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

