Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,189 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC stock opened at $45.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

