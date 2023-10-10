Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 12,677 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,677 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 13,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.07.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

