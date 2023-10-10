Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after purchasing an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 380,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $202.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

