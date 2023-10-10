Telos Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.95.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.1 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $452.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $448.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

