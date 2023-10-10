Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,773 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.75 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.