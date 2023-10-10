The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $283.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.95. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

View Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.