Unique Wealth LLC Has $986,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.4% of Unique Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.8% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $158.53 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.12 and its 200 day moving average is $162.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $412.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

