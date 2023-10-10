United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Cut by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 188.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $154.34 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.54 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

