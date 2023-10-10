Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $420.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

