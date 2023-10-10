WD Rutherford LLC Sells 830 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 4.1% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.34.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

