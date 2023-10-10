Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 48,648.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,980,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,962 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.0% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,304,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,438,000 after buying an additional 532,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

