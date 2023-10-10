Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,595 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Trading Up 1.5 %

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.84 and a one year high of $50.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68.

Werner Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WERN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

