WestEnd Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WestEnd Advisors LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 16,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 45,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 204.0% during the second quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 75,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 50,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.16.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,476 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

