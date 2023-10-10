Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $110.68 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average is $130.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.83%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

