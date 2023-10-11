118,015 Shares in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 118,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after buying an additional 7,715,170 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,252,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,791,000 after buying an additional 1,869,115 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

