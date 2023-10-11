72,522 Shares in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 72,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 30,404.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 170,244 shares of Agenus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $262,175.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,692,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,406,297.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 198,053 shares of company stock valued at $297,098. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGEN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Agenus Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $406.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Agenus Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Agenus Profile

(Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

