Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 96.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.
Acuity Brands Price Performance
NYSE AYI opened at $178.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.30 and a 52 week high of $202.90.
Acuity Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.
Acuity Brands Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.
