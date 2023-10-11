Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,599,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,527 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.28.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.73%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

