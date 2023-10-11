Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,689,000 after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 54.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $126.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.