Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average of $122.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

