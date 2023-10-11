Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

