Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

