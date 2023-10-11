Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

