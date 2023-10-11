Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 77,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 109,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $139.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $4,673,201.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

