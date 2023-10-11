Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky Sells 500 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,363,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amazon.com alerts:

On Wednesday, September 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16.

On Monday, July 24th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average is $123.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.