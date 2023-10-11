Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 329.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.49 and a 200-day moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $145.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

