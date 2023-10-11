Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.6% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $145.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. CICC Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.30.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

