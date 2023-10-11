Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

