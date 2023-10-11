Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.3% of C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $129.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.54 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,780 shares in the company, valued at $19,393,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,207,763 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

