Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 157.79%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,554 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $81,291.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 938,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,618,588.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,692,638.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,966 shares of company stock worth $1,617,183. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,871,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,095,000 after purchasing an additional 138,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,898,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,568 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,839,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,819,000 after purchasing an additional 655,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,752 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

