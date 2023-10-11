Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 3.46. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 21.81%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.