Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) CFO Luca Maestri Sells 32,010 Shares

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luca Maestri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65.

Apple Stock Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $198.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business's revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.54.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

