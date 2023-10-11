Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Increased by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.39 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.