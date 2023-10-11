Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.28. Arianne Phosphate shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 2,290 shares.

Arianne Phosphate Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.