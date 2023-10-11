Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 142 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.1% during the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $457.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $448.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.