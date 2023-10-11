Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Sells 117 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after acquiring an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $411.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

