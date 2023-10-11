Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,186,641,000 after buying an additional 105,985 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,519,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $7,068,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,224,563.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Techne
Bio-Techne Stock Performance
Shares of TECH stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $90.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.86.
Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Bio-Techne Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.16%.
Bio-Techne Company Profile
Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Techne
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Reasons Gilead Sciences is a Better Buy Than You Think
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Jobs Are Going To The Construction Industry, Momentum Play Time
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- PepsiCo Q3 Strength Results In A Trend Following Buy Signal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.