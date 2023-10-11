BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 30,730 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.81 per share, for a total transaction of $455,111.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,916,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,726,993.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 145,133 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,136,357.76.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 194,681 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $2,830,661.74.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 88,457 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $1,310,048.17.

On Friday, September 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 133,755 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,936.85.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 442,590 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $6,461,814.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 74,372 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,218.16.

On Friday, September 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 600 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $8,808.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,271 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $19,192.10.

On Monday, September 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,309 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $94,698.09.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 86,065 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,278.25.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 243,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,226 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.