Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $32,066.30 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $32,066.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,240.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 6th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33.

Braze Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Braze by 6.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 283,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $840,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.47.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

