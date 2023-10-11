Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

BIP opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 463.64%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

