Busey Wealth Management Has $22.67 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Busey Wealth Management decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Busey Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock worth $13,555,462. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $139.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.