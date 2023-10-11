C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 68.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $139.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

