Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,632 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $328.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.34.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

