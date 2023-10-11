Centurion Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.06.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $158.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $411.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

