Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 18,165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Alphabet by 68.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 102,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. 888 reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,291 shares of company stock valued at $13,555,462. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $138.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $122.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $139.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

