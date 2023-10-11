Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Acquires $15,600.00 in Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Concentrix Trading Up 1.0 %

CNXC opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Concentrix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNXC. Bank of America downgraded Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price target on Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

