Creative Planning Acquires 1,190 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,364,000 after acquiring an additional 510,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after buying an additional 684,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after buying an additional 1,316,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at $8,789,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.77 and a 1-year high of $136.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

