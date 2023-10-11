Creative Planning Acquires 2,890 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 35.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 84.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $244.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.03 and its 200-day moving average is $222.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total transaction of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $3,670,168. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

